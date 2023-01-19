Last night the Government announced which parts of the country will receive a share of £2.1billion from the second round of the levelling up fund.

Bassetlaw Council will receive £18million towards its plans to regenerate Worksop town centre. The authority and its partners will contribute an additional £2mil in funding to support the project, bringing the total to £20mil - the original bid submitted for.

The funding will initially focus on the redevelopment of the Priory Centre, including the creation of a new family-focused leisure facility with tenpin bowling, indoor soft play, a trampoline park and a café.

An image showing the area in Worksop town centre where the plan focuses on.

The scheme will look to retain existing occupiers and bring in new tenants for empty units in the shopping centre, as well as create a new towpath link along the Chesterfield Canal, to improve a ‘green corridor’ through the town centre, and bring two sites forward for the development of new apartments and townhouses.

A multi-functional market area with a new food court will also be created, alongside a new cycle hub that includes a cafe with changing facilities and bike lockers.

The announcement has been welcomed by Bassetlaw’s political leaders after the council missed out on the first round of the levelling up fund in November 2021, despite being placed by the Government into category one as a priority for investment.

"Levelling Up funding is key to attracting further investment and unlocking the town’s potential."

The former Under Secretary of State for DLUHC Neil O’Brien at the time stated the department did not receive a Levelling Up Fund application from Bassetlaw Council “by the application deadline.” However the council disputed this stating the application was submitted “ahead of the deadline”.

Commenting on the funding, Councillor James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw Council said: “We have a long-term vision for the regeneration of Worksop town centre and the Levelling Up funding is key to attracting further investment and unlocking the town’s potential.

“Our immediate focus will be the redevelopment of the Priory Centre with new leisure facilities, encouraging people into the town centre and giving visitors a reason to stay.

“This builds on the recent investment in the town centre through the Bridge Skills Hub and the new Middleton’s Yard development, creating a growing sense of confidence for Worksop.”

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “I welcome this great news for Worksop. This will transform our town centre and it is now vital that this funding is used to spearhead change to attract further funding, both public and private in Bassetlaw.

“As your local MP, my job will be to continue our campaign to ensure this project is delivered on time and on budget.”

Bassetlaw’s funding bid was shaped by a Levelling Up Board, which included the council and Mr Clarke-Smith, and was chaired by Andria Birch, the chief executive of BCVS.

Ms Birch said: “This is excellent news for the people of Worksop and Bassetlaw and reflects the great work which kept community voice at the heart of proposals. We are now all looking forward to supporting the next stage of development and seeing the plans come to life.”

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum, embraced the announcement. He said: “Town centres now need to offer more than just retail, it needs to be a place to shop, eat and have fun. I am sure that introducing a bowling alley and soft play area to the town is a massive step in the right direction.

