LEGO group bring North Notts Brick Show back to Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop

The North Notts Brick Show is set to return to Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop after a four year absence.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT- 1 min read

The show is taking place on Saturday, March 25, and there will be builders coming from all over the country, including many that have not been seen before.

There will be models from everybody’s favourite themes-Harry Potter, Star Wars, Minecraft, City and Space.

Mark Kraska, activities co-ordinator for Northern Brickworks, said: “We will have a fully working LEGO funfair, part of the UK’s largest LEGO funfair on display. Plus we also have one of the UK’s largest LEGO Minecraft displays coming along too!

Steve Guiness, LEGO Master Winner
“As well as loads of amazing LEGO models to look at, there will be LEGO to build with too.

"There are lots of free activities to join in with. You can take part in building a huge LEGO Mosaic where we recreate a giant picture from LEGO bricks.

"Steve Guinness, winner of Channel 4’s LEGO Masters, and fan designer of the LEGO Ideas Typewriter set, is coming along to create a huge LEGO model, but he needs your help. This is a rare and amazing opportunity to build with a real life LEGO-Master.”

Minion and Charmander by Ian Kimpton
Trade stands and refreshments will also be available.

The show is helping raise funds for Fairy Bricks, an organisation who donate LEGO sets to children who are having to stay in hospital.

Northern brickworks is chaired by Nate Dias, a LEGO Masters winner and science teacher at Outwood Academy Valley.

Tickets are just £4 and are available on eventbrite now, www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-notts-brick-show-2023-tickets-512125841177.

Her Majesty by Jo Wood
Mark and Judi Kraska Fairground
