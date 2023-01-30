Photos: 11 rescue dogs in North Nottinghamshire in need of their 'furever' UK home

Meet 11 of the rescue dogs at a North Nottinghamshire rescue – where staff and volunteers are working hard to rehabilitate and rehome dogs across the UK.

Doggy Den’s UK rescue was started by Denise Hardwick, a dog-loving Mansfield Woodhouse businesswoman, who dedicated her spare time to rescuing stray and abandoned dogs across the world.

The rescue operation started at her home, but she sought a more permanent base in 2020 after having 11 dogs to her name and needing a bigger site to expand her rescue mission.

Denise currently works closely with vets and volunteers in Macedonia to rescue stray and neglected street dogs.

The rescue site now runs from Rex Pet Hotel, on Creswell Road, Cuckney.

The dogs are brought to the site and rehabilitated at the centre ready for a forever home here in the UK.

Denise said: “I knew I needed to look at a site where we could rehabilitate and rehome rescue dogs on a full-time basis. Thanks to Rex Pet Hotel, we were able to make the site our home.”

Denise works closely with the rescue site manager, Jade Sheldon, Rex Pet Hotel staff – including owners Nigel and Louise Wetton – and volunteers from the area, caring for the dogs until they find a new home.

You can find out more about the rescue team and their dogs at fb.com/groups/858365078241660 and doggydensukrescue.co.uk

Here are 11 of the dogs currently in the Doggy Den’s rescue kennels available for adoption.

Baloo Baloo is available for adoption. More details can be found on the rescue centre's facebook group.

Chara Chara is available for adoption. More details can be found on the rescue centre's facebook group.

Billy Billy is available for adoption. More details can be found on the rescue centre's Facebook group.

Shelby Shelby is available for adoption. More details can be found on the rescue centre's facebook group.