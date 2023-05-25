Jerry Green Dog Rescue will be opening the store in Exchange Street, in the heart of the town, at 9am on Thursday, June 1.

To celebrate the shop’s first weekend of being open, ‘puppuccinos’ will be served from the store to all dogs shopping with their owners on Saturday, June 3, plus staff from the Nottinghamshire Jerry Green Dog Rescue Centre will be on hand to chat about local dogs in their care in need of a forever home.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue operates dog rescue and community support services across the three counties of Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

Shop manader Becky (right), and retail assistant Mary are pictured in the new store.

Last year they cared for over 375 dogs and supported hundreds more in their local communities. Shopping in one of the charity’s five retail shops in Retford, Gainsborough, Ashby, Brigg and Scunthorpe is just one way you can help to raise vital funds for dogs in their care.

The shop’s opening times will be Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm and will be closed on Sundays.

Talking about the shop opening, Jo Findlay, Retail Supervising Manager at Jerry Green Dog Rescue said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome shoppers to our brand new store in Retford and I’m looking forward to meeting the dogs who pop in for a puppuccino on June 3 too.

"Our retail shops raise vital income to support dogs in our care, and every pound spent helps us to give dogs in need a second chance. Pre-loved never looked so good and I’m thrilled with the quality of the stock we have on our shop floor. Make sure you pop in to see us whether it’s to shop, donate goods or to enquire about volunteering.’

“Volunteering opportunities are available at the Retford shop and with flexible commitments available, it is a great way to give something back to your local charity, meet new friends and learn new skills.”

To enquire, chat to a member of staff in-store or email [email protected]