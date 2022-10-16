Mr Miliband, shadow climate change and net zero secretary, and Coun Jo White, Bassetlaw Council deputy leader, met residents in Misson to discuss their views on fracking.

Fracking was banned in the UK in 2019 due to environmental concerns after reports of earth tremors, and the Conservative’s manifesto at the time said the party would not lift the ban “unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely”.

However, the government lifted the fracking moratorium in September in a bid to explore ways to boost the country’s energy supply.

MP Ed Miliband and Councillor Jo White spoke with residents at the Angel Inn in Misson.

A site in Misson Springs was subject to shale gas tests until 2019 after Nottinghamshire Council approved plans in 2016.

In 2019 ‘exploration work’ was completed at the site, and applicant Island Gas said it had found a ‘world-class gas resource’.

But in November 2020, the original planning conditions set on the application meant its use for that purpose expired, and in 2021, IGas was denied an extension on the site’s use and ordered to restore it to its natural conditions.

Keith and Rosemary Andrews said they were concerned over how the public would be consulted if fracking was to come to the Misson Springs site.

However, it is feared, with the lift of the moratorium, it will again be earmarked for future fracking.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said fracking could start as soon as six months, ‘where there is local support for it’.

Misson residents Keith and Rosemary Andrews were among the residents at the meeting.

Mr Andrews said: “The community's views are generally negative.

Residents met with Councillor Jo white and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband to voice their concerns against fracking.

“Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was saying it’s all dependent on community agreement, so we need to clarify what he defines as community agreements.

“It's a heavy-handed approach from unknown people who have no local contact or interest at all other than potentially causing a series of earthquakes under our feet.”

Fellow resident Kelvin Wigham said: “We oppose the principle of fracking because it’s not in line with the environmental requirements we're striving to achieve.

“The irony is we will suffer all the hardships of transportation without any of the supposed benefits of the gas that comes with it, as we’re not connected to the gas supply.”

Jacqui Gethin-Baker, who was previously 'on the fence', said the meeting was interesting to hear others' views against fracking.

Mick Booth, who has lived in the village for 55 years with his wife, said: “We don’t want it. It’s not viable and it’s too dangerous.”

Coun White said: “The biggest concern is how local people will be consulted, because that’s what the government has committed to them.

“They haven't given any criteria about how people will be consulted, and they're concerned if it's the companies that consult them, will that be independent?

“I will stand with people of Misson to campaign hard against fracking.”

Mr Miliband said Labour would ban the industry if it won the next General Elecion.

He said: “It was so interesting talking to people, as there’s a clear sense fracking will make no difference to energy bills, a clear sense there’s no assurance of its safety, and a clear sense there is little community consent for it.