Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she will be overturning the ban on fracking in England, to help address the supply and high costs of energy in the UK.

The lifting of the suspension comes just months after the current Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, said fracking would have very little impact on energy costs, would cost millions and come at a high cost for communities and our countryside.

Lifting of the ban could have consequences for areas of North Nottinghamshire, where exploratory tests for shale gas have previously been undertaken, including Clumber Park, Sherwood Forest and Misson Springs.

Owl day at Mission

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust fears the county will become exposed, as the large energy companies pursue the unlocking of the huge reserves of harmful fossil fuels which have been identified as shale gas development hot-spots.

Erin McDaid, trust head of communications, said: “The prospect of future fracking fills us with dread, but also a determination to continue standing up for wildlife.

“The trust is acutely aware the nation is in the grip of a cost of living and energy crisis and the pressure this is placing on households.

“We cannot ignore the fact that we are already in the grip of climate and ecological crises.

Mission Carr Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust

“The gas accessed through fracking will unavoidably damage our shared environment with no real prospect of it pushing energy prices down, or bolstering energy security for at least a decade, whilst in ten years’ time the impacts of climate change could be catastrophic.”

The trust said it welcomed measures to help with soaring energy costs, but believes long-term solutions to energy security will come through a focus on energy efficiency and investment in renewable energy sources.

Hydraulic fracturing is a method used to extract oil or gas from shale rock, which is released by injecting large volumes of water, lubricating fluids and chemicals into the rock at high pressure, which, opponents claim, can cause earth tremors and water contamination.

Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has given the go-ahead for developers to apply to the government for new licences to drill for shale gas, suggesting companies could use financial incentives to communities to procure support.