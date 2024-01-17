It’s as cold as ice out there – but there are still lots of things to do and places to go in your neck of the woods this weekend.

We’ve compiled a list of 16 ideas for the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area for the next dew days. So wrap up warm and get stuck in!

If you’re ready to brave the outdoors, then you can meet those curious creatures, the Krampus, at Sherwood Forest. Alternatively, you can discover the beauty of Clumber Park or the fascination of Southwell.

Indoor exhibitions are all the rage at Worksop Library, the Harley Gallery at Welbeck and Mansfield Museum. While indoor entertainment sure to keep you warm includes a ‘Vampires Rock’ show at the Majestic Theatre in Retford and the panto, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre. Fans of Neil Diamond or Agatha Christie can head into Nottingham on the Robin Hood Line,

There’s lots of fun for the kids on offer at Mansfield’s Water Meadows leisure complex, while special events are taking place for budding A-level students, small businesses and armed forces veterans.

Check our guide below for all the details. But before you set off for your chosen destination, please visit its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

Return of the Krampus at Sherwood Forest Those curious mythological creatures from medieval European folklore, the Krampus, are coming back to Sherwood Forest this Saturday and Sunday (11 am to 3 pm). After visiting the forest for the last two winters, the Whitby Krampus Run is back for a free event in which you can meet and learn all about the Alpine cultural icons. On Saturday, you can make your own lantern before joining a lantern parade, and on Sunday, there will be dance, theatre and a traditional wassailing ceremony,.

'Vampires Rock' show lights up the Majestic Recording artiste and producer Steve Steinman's hilarious hit show, 'Vampires Rock -- Ghost Train', is now in its 21st year. So brace yourself for an unforgettable experience when it lights up the Majestic Theatre in Retford tomorrow (Thursday) night. Steinman himself ignites the stage with his magnetic presence, while Lorraine Crosby, known for her duet with Meat Loaf in 'I Would Do Anything For Love', stars as the Vampire Queen in a world where exhilarating music fills your soul.

Explore the lands of fantasy and fairytales at free exhibition A legendary quest through the impossible worlds of fantasy. That's how a new and free exhibition at Worksop Library is being promoted. 'Fantasy Realms' celebrates some of the finest fantasy creators and reveals how their imagined lands, languages and creatures came into being. Journey from fairytales to folklore and discover how the oldest forms of literature inspire the authors, film-makers and game producers of today.