International acclaim for Whitwell author with 'enlightening' book review and translation

An author from Whitwell has received international acclaim for his literary contributions – after landing an academic review of his debut novel and a feature of his translated poems in a national Indian newspaper.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard, who lives in Whitwell but was formerly from Mansfield, has a wealth of literature to his name.

The 46-year-old writer has been recognised and acknowledged by Nottinghamshire Council as one of the area’s most prominent writers and poets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The author, who has written three poetry books, Sanctuary, POSTMODERN and Pleasures in the Pathless Woods, released his debut novel ‘An Expedition Around My Garden’ in a visit to Visva Bharati University, India, last year.

Richard C. Bower.

Richard C. Bower said: “The book is a breath of fresh air.

“For anyone feeling dejected or lost in life, it's a call to arms – this book will bring a new found positivity, and goodness, into the lives of all that read it.”

Readers can find out more about Richard’s work by visiting www.facebook.com/richard.c.bower

And in a recent “ground-breaking” review of the novel by professor of comparative literature, Dheeman Bhattacharyya of Visva Bharati University, similarities between the Mansfield-born poet and Rabindranath Tagore, a much-loved Indian poet, writer, philosopher, and social reformer, were made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When speaking of Richard’s experimental work, the review described the reading experience by stating how ‘the simultaneous presence of multiple modes of storytelling, docu-narrative, personal writings overlap to destabilise our expectations around genre.’