12 of the best places to get an all day breakfast in Worksop - according to Guardian readers

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day so we asked Guardian readers where their favourite place is to get an all day breakfast in Worksop.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST

We posted the question on the Worksop Guardian’s Facebook page and here’s 12 of the best places to get an all day breakfast, based on the responses.

These are listed in no particular order.

Cafe Neo in The Priory Centre, Worksop.

1. Cafe Neo

Cafe Neo in The Priory Centre, Worksop. Photo: Google

Snakattak on Gateford Road, Worksop.

2. Snakattak

Snakattak on Gateford Road, Worksop. Photo: Submitted

The Railway Cafe at Worksop Railway Station on Carlton Road, Worksop.

3. The Railway Cafe

The Railway Cafe at Worksop Railway Station on Carlton Road, Worksop. Photo: Google

Roman's Rest on Celtic Point, Worksop.

4. Roman's Rest

Roman's Rest on Celtic Point, Worksop. Photo: Facebook

