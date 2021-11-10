Inquests opened into deaths of teenagers in Kiveton Park crash
The inquests into the deaths of three teenagers killed in a horror crash near Worksop have been opened.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:46 pm
Martin Ward, 18, from Swallownest; 19-year-old Mason Hall, from Woodhouse; and Ryan Geddes, also 19, from Kiveton Park, all died after the car in which they were travelling came off the road on Kiveton Lane and collided with a tree.
The inquests into their deaths were opened by senior coroner Nicola Mundy at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Tuesday November 9, and were adjourned until April 12 next year.
The crash happened close to the Todwick Court junction at around 6.10pm on Sunday, October 24.