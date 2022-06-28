Bassetlaw District Council hosted an event with Worksop Royal British Legion to thank the efforts of those involved in last year’s Poppy Appeal in and around the town, which raised over £40,000.

Around 40 people attended Worksop Town Hall on Saturday June 25 to have their fundraising efforts formally recognised with a certificate presented to them by Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council coun Madelaine Richardson.

Poppy Appeal organiser and Worksop RBL branch secretary Grant Cullen said: “By any measure the Poppy Appeal in Worksop is a large-scale operation that involves so many elements and individuals.

“This event – our first since 2019 - was the Branch’s attempt to recognise some of those involved.”

Of the dozens thanked, Jim Ruggles was one recognised after raising £1,000s in his 41 years of collecting donations for the appeal on Worksop’s streets.

A group of veterans, Geoff Hamson, Ray Cartner, Lynne and David Thompson, also received recognition for their ‘sterling work’, said Grant.

Grant acknowledged the support the Poppy Appeal receives from all the schools in the district, but said one stood out – Sparken Hill Academy in Worksop – which raised nearly £700.

As well as receiving certificates, the school also received a ‘golden poppy’ to recognise their achievement.

These rewards were collected on behalf of the school from pupil Penelope Flower from coun Richardson and Royal British Legion’s Tim Lewis.

Vicky Brooks, Morrisons’ community champion, also received a certificate for her work in the store to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Grant concluded the event by thanking everyone for attending and made a special mention of the support from your Guardian whose front page in October 2021 urged the Worksop public to step up when the Legion was struggling for volunteers.

Grant added: "We were really struggling with volunteers post-pandemic but a lot of new people came forward last year and have stuck with us.

"Due to it being a once a year activity, people come together in the town and support the charity very well.

"There is a great feeling of pride among the community during the appeal.”

1. William Haynes William Haynes pictured with councillor Madelaine Richardson, Bassetlaw Council chairman, and David Scott, chair of Worksop RBL branch. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Olivia and Vicky Dashper Olivia and Vicky Dashper pictured with councillor Madelaine Richardson, Bassetlaw Council chairman, and David Scott, chair of Worksop RBL branch. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. David and Janet Boswell David and Janet Boswell pictured with councillor Madelaine Richardson, Bassetlaw Council chairman, and David Scott, chair of Worksop RBL branch. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Vicky Brooks Worksop Morrisons community champion Vicky Brooks pictured with councillor Madelaine Richardson, Bassetlaw Council chairman, and David Scott, chair of Worksop RBL branch. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales