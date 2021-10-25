Morrisons, Kilton Road, Worksop, are asking people, community groups and schools to paint a remembrance pebble for the store’s alternative ‘poppy appeal’ campaign.

Each pebble taken to the store will be displayed and sold for the charity towards the end of the campaign, which officially starts on Thursday, October 28.

Worksop mayor councillor Tony Eaton, and his wife, Julie, painted their own remembrance pebbles to encourage people to get involved.

Worksop Morrisons are displaying more than 200 hand-painted remembrance pebbles as part of RBL's Poppy Appeal.

Vicky Brooks, Morrisons community champion, said: “As it’s the 100th anniversary I thought of doing something a little different this year, especially as last year’s collections were badly affected with Covid.

“The two hundred we already have are fabulous, and customers are stopping to look at the great artwork.

“Our customers are so generous when it comes to charity so it’s great for them to be involved this way.”

Any organisation looking to take part in the display can get in touch with Vicky by email at: [email protected]