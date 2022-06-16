In Pictures: 9 photos inside Worksop’s new £3.4 million fire station

The state-of-the-art fire station is on the Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane and replaces the former station in Eastgate.

The station was offiically opened in March after the plans for the build were approved by Bassetlaw council at the beginning of last year.

G F Tomlinson has delivered the new-build station, which comprises of meeting rooms, offices, fire engine bays and a gymnasium for firefighters.

An external three-storey training tower and compound store have also been built, as well as new car parking spaces and landscaping to the grounds.

The fire station has been built using the latest renewable technology, and has the capacity to self-generate up to 50 per cent of its energy consumption.

1. Worksop fire station The new-build has been delivered by G F Tomlinson.

2. Located at the Vesuvius development The station's engine bays.

3. Work gear The firefighters have lots of PPE.

4. Worksop fire station The building has fire engine bays as well as a tower for training.