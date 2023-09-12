News you can trust since 1895
Impressive dragonfly sculpture unveiled at North Anston children's hospice's Remembering Day ceremony

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has held a Remembering Day ceremony where families supported by the hospice, who have lost a child, came together to remember their loved ones.
By John Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST- 2 min read
About 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in the hospice gardens.

There was singing from the choir, poetry, readings, and a special bubble display from Ian Russell, The Big Bubble Man.

Each family who attended also received a bunch of flowers courtesy of Sarah’s Florist in Sheffield.

The new dragonfly sculpture by Robin Widdowson is now in place at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. Photo: Bluebell WoodThe new dragonfly sculpture by Robin Widdowson is now in place at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. Photo: Bluebell Wood
The new dragonfly sculpture by Robin Widdowson is now in place at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. Photo: Bluebell Wood
This year, Sheffield artist and designer Robin Widdowson has created a dragonfly sculpture for the hospice’s dragonfly garden, which was unveiled on Remembering Day.

Robin said: “My family have always donated to Bluebell Wood so it felt right for me to gift this great charity with a sculpture specifically designed for its dragonfly garden.

“The artwork is made from 100 per cent reclaimed stainless steel components.

“Last year, I was supported by steel recycling centre Kuusakoski Ltd and was asked to donate the equivalent cost of materials to a charity, instead of paying them, so naturally I thought of Bluebell Wood and made the donation.

"The dragonfly sculpture was, in part, a result of this and subsequent conversations.

“It’s been a pleasure to have created this piece for the garden and I hope it contributes to the tranquillity of its lovely surroundings for those who visit.”

Chesterfield company, Metapic ‘dipped’ the sculpture free of charge, to ensure it can withstand the weather elements.

Emma Doughty, hospice care services director, said: “Remembering Day is a very special day for us all and it means so much to the families we support.

“We loved bringing everyone together at the hospice and I’m very proud of our team for organising such a moving, beautiful day.

“The impressive dragonfly sculpture unveiling made the day extra special and it really is such a welcome addition to our dragonfly garden where families go to remember their loved ones.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Robin for his incredible dragonfly sculpture, the Big Bubble Man for his wonderful bubble display, our harpist, Lucy Nolan, Sarah’s Florist for providing the wonderful flowers and everyone who made this special event happen.”

