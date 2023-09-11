Quartet's mammoth Worksop golf challenge raises £2,800 for prostate cancer

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Max Beahan, co-owner of College Pines Golf Club, on College Drive, Worksop, was joined by head professional Calum Barlow and members Tony Smith and Calum Dickinson to play four rounds in a day.

The quartet’s feat took them more than 14 hours – and they finished with an “amazing” score of 26 under par.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second round was played using clubs that, Max said, were at least 40 years old – with the team achieving a score of 14 under par.

The College Pines team. (Photo by: College Pines Golf Club)

Max said: “Both days were hard work, but a laugh from start to finish, especially being subjected to a thorough soaking by the members, who paid to throw wet sponges at us."