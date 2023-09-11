News you can trust since 1895
Quartet's mammoth Worksop golf challenge raises £2,800 for prostate cancer

Four Worksop golfers have clubbed together to raise more than £2,800 for prostate cancer.
By Michael BeahanContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 20:24 BST
Max Beahan, co-owner of College Pines Golf Club, on College Drive, Worksop, was joined by head professional Calum Barlow and members Tony Smith and Calum Dickinson to play four rounds in a day.

The quartet’s feat took them more than 14 hours – and they finished with an “amazing” score of 26 under par.

The second round was played using clubs that, Max said, were at least 40 years old – with the team achieving a score of 14 under par.

The College Pines team. (Photo by: College Pines Golf Club)The College Pines team. (Photo by: College Pines Golf Club)
Max said: “Both days were hard work, but a laugh from start to finish, especially being subjected to a thorough soaking by the members, who paid to throw wet sponges at us."

With generosity from members and visitors alike, the team said that a total of more than £2,800 was raised for Prostate Cancer UK.

