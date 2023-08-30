The world-famous cycle race returns to Robin Hood County for a fourth time since 2017 on Wednesday, September 6.

This year’s stage starts at RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and will pass through several towns and villages, including Worksop, Retford and Southwell, before a sprint for the finish at Newark 170 kilometres later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now with a week to go until the showpiece event comes to Bassetlaw and Newark and Sherwood, Nottinghamshire County Council is on the search for the ‘best dressed’ community.

Coun John Cottee, Katie Ward of Notts Outdoors and councillor Scott Carlton.

The county has previously welcomed the world’s best cyclists for the 2017, 2018 and 2022 editions of the race, with an impressive 225,000 fans lining the route from West Bridgford to Mansfield last year.

A global TV audience of millions will also watch the race, putting the spotlight on our towns and villages for the day.

Councillor John Cottee, the county council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “With a week to go until we once again welcome the Tour of Britain, the sense of anticipation and excitement is building in our communities and I am sure they will firmly embrace the spirit of the race – as they have done in previous years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hosting a stage for a fourth time in seven years is fantastic and, with the international spotlight on Nottinghamshire, this is a great opportunity to showcase what we have to offer as a tourist destination.

“I am really excited to see how the towns and villages in Bassetlaw and Newark and Sherwood will be transformed by those who live and work there – such as schools, businesses, and landowners.

“I am sure they will rise to the challenge and make it a day to remember as we celebrate seeing some of the world’s top cyclists racing along Nottinghamshire’s roads.”

To take part, simply send no more than four photos via email to [email protected] or by posting your photos on social media using #NottsToB.