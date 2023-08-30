Tributes paid to Nottinghamshire Police sergeant after death in the line of duty

Sgt Saville, a response officer based at Newark Police Station, sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man in Balderton on Thursday, August 24, just before 7pm.

He was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre following the incident where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the 46-year-old died yesterday, Tuesday, with his family at his bedside.

Flags across the force are now being be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect, while an investigation into the incident, led by British Transport Police, is ongoing.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family.

“We will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way. This was a deeply traumatic incident for those officers and we have a dedicated team providing support to them.