Hundreds of millions in funding for fusion energy plant in Bassetlaw

More than £400 million in funding has been allocated to develop a cutting-edge fusion energy plant in Bassetlaw.

The West Burton power station site, in North Nottinghamshire, will be home to the ground-breaking STEP prototype fusion energy plant which promises to be a safe, low carbon and sustainable part of the world’s energy supply with potential to help sustain net zero in the future.

The funding is announced as five construction and engineering partners have been shortlisted by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS) to help construct it.

This new funding money will help the development of the skills needed for scientists, engineers, welders and programme managers to enter the industry, which will all help deliver on the mission for UK to become a clean energy superpower.

Jo White, Bassetlaw MP, said: “This is a game changer for our area, unlocking thousands of new, high-skilled jobs on our doorstep. Bassetlaw is leading the world on Fusion energy and Government is right behind this.

“I want to see our young people find routes into fusion, through the supply chains, the development of new technologies and the construction of the site. This is our best chance to change life outcomes for future generations in Bassetlaw, and I want local businesses to have the opportunities to shift their production techniques so that they become the key players as new supply chains are established.

“I am fighting to make sure that everyone in Bassetlaw feels the full benefit from the STEP fusion energy project, including road and rail infrastructure improvements that will come as we unlock the full potential of our area.

“This announcement is a welcome step to delivering the jobs, growth and future energy that we need.”

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, said: “This is fantastic news for Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands, a region that’s ready and willing to lead the way in clean, green energy.

“I am delighted the Government is committed to this investment in the East Midlands and look forward to working together to kickstart a green industrial revolution, creating skilled jobs in our former coal mining communities.”

This new investment from the Government comes just a month after The Mayor and the Board at East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) made a commitment to fund up to £3 million from their Investment Fund to move delivery forward for the Trent Clean Energy Supercluster, which centres on three former coal-fired Power Stations located alongside the River Trent: West Burton, High Marnham and Cottam, all in Bassetlaw.

Speaking about their £410m investment in Fusion, the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, said: “After scientists first theorised over 70 years ago that it could be possible, we are now within grasping distance of unlocking the power of the sun and providing families with secure, clean, unlimited energy.

“Britain is at the forefront of this global race to deliver fusion, and today’s record level of funding will provide investment and economic growth through our Plan for Change, delivering on net zero and creating the clean energy of the future.”