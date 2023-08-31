News you can trust since 1895
Hundreds of jobs to go in Worksop after last minute rescue deal collapses with Wilko

Almost 270 roles are being made redundant in Worksop with potentially 100s more to go after administrators failed to broker a last-minute deal to save Wilko,
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read

The cuts come after a deal to buy the business fell through when the bidder failed to file paperwork in time.

Private equity firm M2 Capital said it made a £90m bid for Wilko but was unable to provide proof of funding.

A statement issued by administrators PwC reads: “Since their appointment, the administrators have been working closely with wilko, its employees and suppliers and have considered multiple varied bids and expressions of interest related to the group.

The Wilko HQ in Worksop where hundreds of jobs are set to go
The Wilko HQ in Worksop where hundreds of jobs are set to go
"While discussions continue with those interested in buying parts of the business, it is now clear that no viable offer structure put forward includes the group in its entirety.

"It has therefore been necessary to assess the roles required in Wilko’s Support Centre in Worksop and distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.

"Sadly, today the decision has had to be taken to make 269 Support Centre team member roles redundant, effective from close of business on Monday September 4 - with further redundancies across the two distribution centres from early next week (exact numbers to be confirmed).

"The administration’s dedicated employee team will continue to work with HR and payroll to provide support to team members during this deeply unsettling time, including assisting in the statutory redundancy claims process with the Redundancy Payments Service.”

The retailer, which employs around 12,500 people across the country collapsed earlier this month.

