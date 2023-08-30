Fresh plans for 89 homes and new Lidl supermarket in Worksop following council refusal

Applicant Lidl GB has submitted flash plans to Bassetlaw District Council in its ongoing bid for the development on land off Carlton Road, Worksop, which was turned down for the second time in January.

It was previously rejected in December 2020 that the development would impact on town centre retail and a war of words between the retailer and the former owners of the Priory Centre.

Lidl said as part of the plans, around 40 jobs would be created with 80 per cent of new employees recruited locally.

Lidl has made its third application to build a new store and more than 70 homes on land off Carlton Road, Worksop.

A total of 107 parking spaces would also be included on the brownfield site adjacent to Worksop Train Station.

Residents commenting on the application have supported the plans with one stating a Lidl in the area was “long overdue”.

Lidl said the plans were for an “unattractive and run down site in Worksop”.

A previous planning application by the Lidl was refused in January.

The new plans have removed the previously proposed coffee shopand drive-thru so the space can be used for further new homes and landscaping instead.

The plans have been largely supported by the local community, reports suggest.

A total of 82 residents commented on the plans, with one saying: “The town is dead on its feet. This will provide jobs, housing and competition for the big boys.”

Another said: “This land is becoming an eyesore, something needs to be done with it. A Lidl would be great and housing near the town and train station would be good for people with limited transport options.”

Another resident commented: “I support this proposal as it will bring much-needed jobs to the area. Me and my fellow Wilko workers are about to lose jobs, at least we will have an opportunity to apply if needed.”

Some residents objected to the development, with one saying the plans would have “serious impact on the standard of living” of neighbours to the site.

The resident said loss of privacy and overlooking, loss of light and noise and disturbance as their concerns.

They added that “positive comments do not reflect the views of the local residents that will be affected” and called for a public consultation.

Others added the town centre should be developed instead of “more out of town shopping”.

The plans stated: “The site is in a highly sustainable location, close to the town centre and with excellent transport links. The plans represent a multi-million pound investment and will regenerate a derelict, brownfield site, improve shopping choice and create new local jobs. The development will also deliver much-needed new homes, including affordable properties.

“Lidl GB is currently in the process of identifying a potential housebuilder to deliver the new homes.

“If planning permission is granted for the overall proposals, the housebuilder would then submit further information relating to the detailed design and layout of the new homes under the approved outline permission.”