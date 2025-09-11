Hundreds of EV charging sockets installed in Nottinghamshire since Government launched funding scheme

Hundreds of Government-funded electric vehicle charging sockets have been installed in Nottinghamshire since 2022, recent figures suggest.

The Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant (EVCG)helps fund the installation of electric vehicle smart charge points across the UK, including private homes, commercial properties and car parks.

It replaced the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) in April 2022 and provides grants of up to £350 for residential and commercial landlords, and residential owners and renters, and grants of up to £30,000 for car parks.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport show the EVCG has provided £205,274 to install 366 EV charging sockets in Nottinghamshire since its launch in 2022.

Between 2014 and 2022, the EVHS enabled the set-up of 5,294 charging device installations in the area.

Across the UK, the EVCG has funded the installation of 23,178 charging sockets, including 46 per cent (10,647) in the year to July.

The grant has allocated around £16.6m since its launch, with some £6.3m in the recent year alone.

This comprises funding for non-socket charging infrastructure such as wiring.

The majority (60 per cent) of charging sockets have been fitted in flats and rented residential properties: some 13,816 sockets have been installed by renters and flat owners since the start of the scheme in 2022, accounting for £4.8 million in funding.

As grants can take several months to process, the data is treated as provisional.

Rosie Downes, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth, said the number of EV charging sockets installed across the UK is ‘a positive step towards decarbonising transport’, adding: “It’s encouraging that nearly half of these occurred in the past year.

"Many people – especially those living in flats or rented accommodation – still face barriers to installing chargers, which must be addressed.

"Faster chargers, better grid integration and ongoing maintenance are also essential.

"While expanding charging networks is vital, it must be part of a broader strategy that includes reducing car dependency and significantly improving public transport options.

"The Government must ensure that these investments are equitable, accessible to all communities and aligned with the UK's climate goals."

The DfT data comes a month after the UK Government announced a £63m package to boost ‘Britain's electric vehicle revolution’, including supporting at-home charging for households without driveways.

Heidi Alexander MP (Lab), Transport Secretary, said: "We are making it easier and cheaper to own an electric vehicle.

"We know access to charging is a barrier for people thinking of making the switch, so we are tackling that head on so that everyone – whether or not they have a driveway – can access the benefits of going electric."

Vicky Edmonds, chief executive of EVA England, which represents EV drivers, said the Government's rants offer ‘vital support’ to households willing to switch to electric.

She welcomed the new funding ‘which will open up affordable charging to many more homes’, warning it remains ‘much harder’ for households without their own parking space.

But she added: "But we know that cross pavement won't be a viable solution for everyone, and we need to keep raising awareness and looking for solutions that will open up cheaper EV charging for all of us who rely on the public charging network.

A DfT spokesperson said: "We’re charging up the EV revolution – funding nearly 21,000 home and workplace chargepoints in the last year alone.

"That’s on top of nearly 84,000 public charging devices already available across the UK – with one added just every 31 minutes, driving confidence in our charging network.

"Alongside boosting access in the places people live, work and shop, we’re also tackling cost and confidence so drivers can charge up wherever they are."