Huge step forward for hIgh street transformation as £11m fund agreed ahead of summer 2024 start

Following Rotherham Council cabinet’s decision to allocate £8,940,564 for the Wath Project as part of the ‘Principal Areas of Growth’ Levelling Up bid in July, now the remaining £11,049,547 has been agreed towards the regeneration of Dinnington.

As a report shows, the aim in Dinnington is to enhance the town centre along Laughton Road, redeveloping the area into a new purpose-built town square with an improved public realm – also the development is proposed to include a new and improved commercial offer, a revitalised outdoor market and improved connectivity seeking to increase footfall on the high street.