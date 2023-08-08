News you can trust since 1895
Huge step forward for hIgh street transformation as £11m fund agreed ahead of summer 2024 start

Councillors have approved the allocation of £11 million towards the development of Dinnington high street – and given a start date.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:47 BST

Following Rotherham Council cabinet’s decision to allocate £8,940,564 for the Wath Project as part of the ‘Principal Areas of Growth’ Levelling Up bid in July, now the remaining £11,049,547 has been agreed towards the regeneration of Dinnington.

As a report shows, the aim in Dinnington is to enhance the town centre along Laughton Road, redeveloping the area into a new purpose-built town square with an improved public realm – also the development is proposed to include a new and improved commercial offer, a revitalised outdoor market and improved connectivity seeking to increase footfall on the high street.

The project development is due to take place over the next six-12 months, with the actual work set to start in August 2024. An initial deadline of March 2026 has also been set.

