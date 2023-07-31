News you can trust since 1895
Rother Valley MP visits new Dinnington housing development

MP Alexander Stafford visited a development of nearly 300 homes where the community gathered to celebrate the summer and unveil a community noticeboard.
By Kate Mason
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

The newly installed community noticeboard at Laughton Gate, a collection of homes in Throapham, near Dinnington, will enable residents to stay up to date with what is going at the development and in the local area.The residents enjoyed getting together for a BBQ and fundraising for their proposed Bonfire Night celebrations with a raffle, to which Harron contributed a prize.

This is not the first time the MP has attended a Laughton Gate event with his family; he also attended a Coronation party at the development, complete with bunting and themed cupcakes.

Paul Walters, Sales Manager at Harron Homes North Midlands said, “When we plan these developments, we aspire to create not only homes people enjoy living in but communities too, and it’s fabulous to see that at Laughton Gate. We are delighted to support the residents with this noticeboard, and look forward to seeing what they get up to next!”

Harron Homes' Sales Manager Paul Walters unveiling the Laughton Gate noticeboard with MP Alexander StaffordHarron Homes' Sales Manager Paul Walters unveiling the Laughton Gate noticeboard with MP Alexander Stafford
Harron Homes' Sales Manager Paul Walters unveiling the Laughton Gate noticeboard with MP Alexander Stafford
With 12 home styles, to choose from, Laughton Gate is able to accommodate the needs of the area by providing a wide variety of three, four and, five-bedroom homes to suit various lifestyles.

Property for sale: New collection of almost 300 homes in Rotherham hamlet

Located near Dinnington, Laughton Gate benefits from excellent links to the M1, making it ideal for commuting to Rotherham, Sheffield, Doncaster and Worksop, as well as for exploring the very best that the South Yorkshire countryside has to offer.

The sales team can be contacted on 01909 521393 or via the webchat here

