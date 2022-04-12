Harron Homes has launched Laughton Gate, a collection of homes in Throapham, near Dinnington.

Potential customers are now able to visit the marketing suite on Oldcotes Road, allowing them to get a closer look at the three, four and five-bedroom homes in progress and discuss their needs with the sales team on site.

The development by the Barlborough based company will bring nearly 300 homes to the area.

Harron Homes' Laughton Gate development in Throapham, near Dinnington.

There are 12 home styles of varying size and design, which Harron Homes says means there’s bound to be something for every househunter looking for their dream home.

As part of its work at on the development, which includes open spaces and ecology measures to support and nurture local wildlife, Harron is contributing more than £900,000 to enhancing the services and facilities that are available to people in the area.

This includes more than £660,000 towards education, £142,000 towards sustainable travel and £28,000 to Throapham Orchard.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are very excited to be bringing more homes to the Rotherham area, offering house-buyers in the region more choice to enable them to find their dream home.

“We don’t envision the homes at Laughton Gate staying on the market for long so I would urge anyone interested to make an appointment to visit our new marketing suite soon.”

Laughton Gate is on Oldcotes Road, Throapham, Dinnington, where the sales team can be contacted on 01909 521393, or via the webchat on the Harron website.