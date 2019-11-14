How you can help victims of devastating flood in Worksop

Bassetlaw District Council has today launched an emergency appeal in response to the widespread flooding that has affected areas of the district, including Worksop, Retford and Shireoaks.

This appeal will support the families and local people whose homes and belongings have been damaged by the flood waters.

If you are able to help and would like to make a donation please visit: https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/17564/bassetlaw-district-council/bassetlaw-flood-relief-appeal

If you would like to donate clothes, bedding and smaller items The Poplars Church and Love Worksop will be accepting donations on a daily basis from today between 10am and 1pm.

They are based at the Golden Ball at 3 Victoria Square, Worksop, S80 1DX.

If you would like to make donations of food and cleaning products, please send these to Bassetlaw Foodbank.

They have centres at 78 Lowtown Street, Worksop, Notts, S80 2JR and Unit E, Buttermarket House, Exchange Street, Retford, DN22 6BP. They are open Monday to Friday, between 10am and 2pm.

A spokesman from the council said: "Thank you to everyone who has already contributed to the flood relief efforts in Bassetlaw."