Police patrols and 'community information point' launched in flood-stricken Worksop

Police have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in neighbourhoods affected by flooding in Worksop.

A community information point has also been launched in the town, offering advice to residents at Queen's Buildings until 5pm today.

Dozens of properties remain evacuated following the flooding from the River Ryton after heavy rainfall on Thursday (November 7) night.

Inspector Neil Bellamy said: "It has been a very upsetting time for a number of families in Worksop who have had to leave their homes.

"However we would like to reassure people that we will continue to carry out patrols in the area to ensure people and properties are safe."

County and district councils have also been offering door to door advice to residents in worst affected areas to respond to their concerns following the flooding.

Pic from West Bassetlaw police.

If you have any concerns, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call 999 to report an emergency or a crime in progress.

