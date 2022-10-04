Hospital Trust to launch landmark partnership with Retford school to form second ‘Foundation School in Health’ in UK

The event will take place in the Retford Oaks Academy Library on October 12, at 2pm.

The partnership intends to develop opportunities and widen participation for pupils from the Bassetlaw area wishing to pursue a career in the health and care service.

This will see an increased involvement from the health and care workforce at the school, work experience and internship opportunities for pupils, as well as the appointment of ‘DBTH Career Champions’ within the Trust to support the range of proposed activities.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) will launch a formal partnership with Retford Oaks Academy

Jane West, assistant principal at Retford Oaks Academy, said: “We are so proud to be part of this exciting partnership and will relish the many opportunities that it offers to our students at Retford Oaks as well as all the students in Bassetlaw.

“The Foundation School in Health status will ensure our students’ career aspirations are heightened.

“We pride ourselves on dedication and broadening everyone’s horizons – students, parents and the wider community. This brilliant development for our academy will maximise that vision.”

Dr Alasdair Strachan, director of Education and Research and Consultant Anaesthetist at the Trust, said: “We look forward to replicating the nationally recognised Foundation School in Health model in Bassetlaw with Retford Oaks Academy.

“The Health Foundation, NHS England and NHS Improvement have recognised this opportunity with funding to enable this project to develop at speed, ensuring students have the same opportunities to engage with the amazing employment opportunities in health and care.

“The partnership will enable this provision to be modelled specifically to the Bassetlaw students and allow sharing between the two Foundation Schools in Health.”

Zoe Hunt, health related learning manager at Retford Oaks Academy, said: “It is a privilege to be involved in this partnership and to be able to collaborate and raise the aspirations of our students.

