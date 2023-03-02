Hospice coffee shop near Worksop offering residents a place to stay warm with free tea and toast

Ashgate Hospice has launched a warm space for those struggling to heat their homes at its coffee shop in Mill Green Way, Clowne.

The initiative, which has been launched in conjunction with Derbyshire County Council’s The Warm Spaces scheme and Councillor Natalie Hoy, will take place twice daily throughout March and potentially into April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who asks for a “winter warmer” at the till point of the café will receive a hot drink, as well as a slice of toast, teacake or crumpet.

The Ashgate Hospice coffee shop in Clowne

The offer is available Monday to Sunday in the mornings from 10am to 11:30am and again in the afternoons between 2pm and 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Stevens, Head of Retail at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Sadly, many people in our communities are feeling the impact of the rising living costs – this is why we are delighted to be able to support Bolsover District Council’s scheme in the Clowne area.

“Our coffee shop is already a great meeting place for local people within the community, so we’re pleased to be able to give something back in recognition of the incredible support we receive from everyone in Clowne.

“Whatever your personal circumstances, you’re more than welcome to pop in and stay warm during our warm space sessions – you’ll be sure to receive a warm welcome and there’ll no-questions-asked from any of our team.

“Just head to our till point, ask us for a “winter warmer” and we’ll get your coffee or tea and a bite to eat over to you right away!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The soaring cost of energy has seen typical household pay £2,500 a year now – rising to £3,000 a year in April – compared to a typical annual bill of £1,277 in the winter of 2021/22.

The initiative is being backed by Derbyshire County Council, which has provided the hospice with a grant of £3,000 to fund the scheme.

County councillor Natalie Hoy said: “Many people within our communities are feeling the impact of the rising living cost pressures and it’s important to do all we can to support our community and its residents.

“Ashgate’s coffee shop is central within our communities and the ideal location to be able to support residents in creating a warm, friendly and welcoming space.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hospice, which cares for patients and their families across North Derbyshire, has been supported by the Clowne community at its coffee shop since 2016.

Ashgate Hospice must raise £8 million over and above NHS funding in order to fund its services for patients in their own homes and at its site in Old Brampton.