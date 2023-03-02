Bassetlaw Council established the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Working Party following the Monarch’s death in September 2022, at the age of 96.

The recommendations of the group are due to be discussed at a council meeting today, March 2.

In September, the council agreed to establish a “cross-party taskforce” to identify ways to acknowledge the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then, the group has met four times and has consulted with councillors, parish councils, the Royal British Legion and Church representatives.

Options so far include naming streets and buildings after the Queen, a new annual public service award and a memory book for residents to record their own contacts with the late monarch.

“Discussions have taken place with a partner organisation regarding the opportunity to name a development in the area”, documents stated.

Portraits of the Queen in local town halls have also been proposed.

Coun Madelaine Richardson, council and working group chairman, said the purpose of the group was to “ensure there are fitting memorials across Bassetlaw to acknowledge her life of public service”.

Coun Richardson, Labour member for Worksop North East, said: “Following consultation with a cross-party group of elected members, in addition to a diverse range of external partners that include parish and town councils, a number of proposals have been put forward and these will be considered at the next full meeting of the council.

“Once these proposals have been ratified by the council, the group will begin to explore these options further and formulate a more detailed plan.

“It has been clear that the public and elected members felt it was important to find fitting ways in which to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II and we hope that the proposals put forward will help the public to remember and honour her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”