Officers from the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, Operation Reacher and the tactical support group joined forces to carry out the warrant at a property on Shrewsbury Road, Worksop.

After first finding cannabis, officers were then met with more than 15 deer skulls hidden outside in the garden – before discovering 13 fox tails, a quad bike, bags full of wire, a barrel of bleach and a knife in a camouflaged sheaf. A rifle and ammunition were also found in the raid on February 24.

A 31-year-old man has been arrestedon suspicion of possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of a Class B drug, entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment, hunting a wild mammal with dogs, and without the consent of the owner or occupier of land taking, killing or injuring a deer.

He has since been released on bail as wildlife crime officers’ investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We not only uncovered two dangerous weapons, but an absolutely shocking number of skulls, fox tails, and equipment used to poach innocent animals.

“Rural crime remains one of our priorities, not only protecting people and businesses but also innocent animals.

“These animals have done nothing to deserve being inhumanly slaughtered and killed for the sheer satisfaction of someone having some fun.

“We understand the criminality that can result thanks to the use of drugs and weapons in our society and the damage they can cause to innocent people and the surrounding communities.

“Our investigation into this is continuing but we really need anyone who notices anything suspicious in their area or has any information on rural crime to please get in touch with us or make an anonymous report.”