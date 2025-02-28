Historic Mansfield Road house near Sherwood Forest sells for £745,000 in auction

The house had been unoccupied for some time, but after being listed by Nottingham-based SDL Property Auctions, the ‘UK's most successful live-streamed property auctioneer’, the property sold for £745,000 on Thursday, February 27.

Just a short distance from Sherwood Forest, this property may need significant renovations to make it liveable again and will likely require a complete restoration down to the brickwork. However, it certainly has plenty of history and character.

Once, part of the house served as the village doctor's surgery, and many villagers recall visiting it in their childhood.

The ground floor includes several rooms: a hall, a dining room, two lounges, a study, and a kitchen.

It also contains spaces such as a toilet, a walk-in ladder, a cellar, an old surgery room, and a waiting room.

The first floor features six bedrooms, a playroom, a bathroom, a separate toilet, an airing and utility room, and a loft room.

According to the listing, there are open fires in the hall and living areas.

Its outhouses include a coal shed, a toilet, an apple store, two stables, a tack room, and a carriage store (garage).

But what does the future hold for this intriguing house?

2 . Sold The site was sold by SDL Property Auctions. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Road Entrance to the Mansfield Road property. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

4 . Outhouses One of the outhouses on the two-acre site. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales