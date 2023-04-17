Helen Richards has been appointed as Heritage Worker at St John’s Church thanks to a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The appointment comes after a £246,835 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund was secured to repair the landmark spire at the church. Funding was also given for a Heritage Activity Programme, thanks to National Lottery players.

Helen has extensive experience of heritage work and community engagement in Retford and Bassetlaw. She will be helping local schools, young people connected to the church and the wider community to explore the heritage of the church and the local area, investigate their own family histories and share memories.

The landmark spire of St John’s Church Worksop

As part of the ongoing fundraising an event is taking place at the church on Sunday May 14 at 3pm. The Thurcroft Welfare Brass Band, runner up in the Yorkshire Brass Band Championship 2023, and Redlands School Choirs will be entertaining visitors with the Best of British. There will also be plants and refreshments on sale at the event.Admission is £5 adults, children free, and residents can pay on the door.

Jess Rudman, churchwarden at St John’s said: “We have much appreciated all the support from the public so far.”

A fundraising campaign was launched last year after a steeplejack inspection found the 150-year-old spire in need of urgent repairs which was estimated to cost around £170,000. Its poor condition also found the church listed in Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Plans for the restoration are on track and scaffolding is expected to be going up within the next month.

The funding will focus on restoring the spire on the Grade II listed church to ensure it can be seen across the town for many future generations. It is hoped that work will begin around April.

The church is expected to remain open during the period of repairs with appropriate safety measures.