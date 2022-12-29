St John’s Church, on Gateford Road, has received a huge grant of £246,835 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to repair the spire and safeguard its heritage.

A fundraising campaign was launched last year after a steeplejack inspection found the 150-year-old spire in need of urgent repairs which was estimated to cost around £170,000. Its poor condition also found the church listed in Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

The funding will focus on restoring the spire on the Grade II listed church to ensure it can be seen across the town for many future generations. It is hoped that work will begin around April.

St John's Church has received vital funding to fix the spire. Pictured: Sue Dawson, John Hodgkins, Anne Shillitto and Rev Tim Stanford

The church is expected to remain open during the period of repairs with appropriate safety measures.

Alongside the repairs, a heritage activity programme is also being planned with the funding. This will involve two Worksop schools: Sir Edmund Hillary and Redlands Primary, as well as the church’s Scout, Guide and toddler group as they explore the heritage of St John’s.

A ‘Community Connect Cafe’ will be set up in summer 2023 for the community to investigate their heritage and learn digital skills. A resource base will also be set up within the church with new displays, and a heritage website will be developed.

A heritage worker will be employed on a part-time basis to lead the exciting project, and volunteers will be welcomed to engage with the programme.