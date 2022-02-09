Help Worksop miracle boy George Bownes win a week of intensive physiotherapy as he continues his journey to walk

George Bownes, from Gateford, was at 23 weeks and six days weighing just 1.9lb.

The three-year-old defied all odds after surviving four bouts of meningitis and sepsis at birth, but was left with cerebral palsy after 75 per cent of his cerebellum was damaged.

He is now undergoing regular therapy in his journey to walk.

George Bownes, aged three, from Gateford in Worksop.

He has been shortlisted by Swim Lab International for a week of intensive physiotherapy as its base in Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands.

George is in the running against four other youngsters and needs to get as many votes as possible to win the treatment.

Mum Hanna Rose said: “As George continues his journey to walk, he has been shortlisted to win one whole week of intense physiotherapy in Lanzarote.

"He has a one in five chance and the winner will be selected Saturday February 12.

"George needs all the help he can get as it’s very close.”