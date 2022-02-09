Home care company in search for new staff in Worksop and Retford after expansion

The expansion at Respectful Care follows the promotion of Eloise King as client relationship manager for Bassetlaw.

Eloise, who started her career as a carer before becoming a mentor, was promoted to her new role at Respectful Care Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw in December last year.

In the short time since then, she has built a dedicated and motivated team across Worksop and Retford.

Eloise King, Respectful Care's client relationship manager for Bassetlaw.

Eloise is now recruiting for staff to cover a number of people who want to use Respectful Care’s services.

She said: “We really make a difference to people’s lives, and that’s what I love most about what we do.

"For example, we worked with an elderly lady who had never particularly liked having people in her home, or going out. We built up a relationship and she is now loving life as we assist her to go out to community engagements. Tackling isolation and loneliness is something very important to us.

“We also helped a lady shower for the first time in years, by working with occupational therapists to get the right equipment in place. Our client said she feels fabulous and pampered. This is the life-changing work we do and we’re proud to do it.”

Registered care manager Keeley Riley, said Eloise has done “a truly amazing job” and really focuses on helping people.

“If people want to work for a company that really cares, and offers excellent pay and benefits, they should get in touch with her now,” she added

To have a look at the opportunities available at Respectful Care, visit respectfulcare.co.uk, or call Eloise on 01623 665011​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.