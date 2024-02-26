Help to keep Bassetlaw residents warm in the winter months thanks to £24k of funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Council has provided £20,000 of funding as part of its commitment to support vulnerable residents in the district, in addition to almost £4,000 from contractors and partners who work with the Council’s Housing Team. This includes United Living, Savills, Westville, Fortem, and Focus Consultants.

The funding has been handed over to Bassetlaw Action Centre, who allocate and distribute the Warm Packs, which are made up of two oil filled radiators, an electric blanket, a thermos flask, and a thermometer. So far this year, 23 warm packs have been distributed.

Lynn Tupling from Bassetlaw Action Centre, said; “The Warm Packs have made such a difference to people who either cannot afford their heating on at home or those who do not have sufficient heating.

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates at Bassetlaw District Council and Norman Sure from Bassetlaw Action Centre.

“We cannot thank the Council and its partners enough for providing the resources and support for people who are struggling to keep warm in Bassetlaw.”

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates said; “We want to thank our partners United Living, Savills, Westville, Fortem, and Focus Consultants who have donated these vital funds.