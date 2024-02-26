Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bassetlaw District Council has received £166k from the Nottinghamshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner as part of funding secured from the Home Office in the latest round of Safer Streets.

The latest project aims to target crime, anti-social behaviour and improve public safety in the Sandy Lane area of Worksop.

Initiatives will include the installation of 10 new 4G CCTV cameras, along with new gates and fencing near residential blocks and environmental improvements.

Front left to right (foreground) are; Inspector Hayley Crawford of Nottinghamshire Police, Coun Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Well-being at Bassetlaw District Council, Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Nikala Elliott, Community Safety and Safeguarding Manager at Bassetlaw District Council, along with Bassetlaw District Council’s Safer Streets Wardens.

Councillor Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing she said: “We want to target the causes of ASB and criminal activity in this part of Worksop and increase a feeling of safety for residents.

“We’d like to thank the Police and Crime Commissioner for securing this funding which will have a positive impact on Sandy Lane and the people who live here.”

Caroline Henry, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, added; “I am incredible excited to see that Worksop is set to benefit from this new round of Safer Streets funding secured by my office.

“We have seen some fantastic results in the past by bringing interventions such as a street warden project, improved lighting, and new refuge point CCTV cameras.

“We know that good CCTV, environmental improvements and fencing to close off vulnerable areas does make people feel safer, and that is what Safer Streets is all about.

“I welcome the ongoing partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire police to keep the people of Worksop safe.”

Environmental works have already started in the area with Pocket Park, on the corner of Sandy Lane and Gateford Road, being cleared of overgrown shrubs, hedges, and trees.

This work has already helped to deter drug activity, after signs of drug use and dealing were uncovered as part of the clear up work, along with empty drinks bottles and cans.

Further environmental works will help to improve the look and feel of the area for residents, in addition to improved visibility for CCTV coverage of the area.