The brawl outside Rewind, on November 13 2021, was ignited when Daniel Simpson, aged 46, got in a doorman's face and was shoved over, Eddie Leonard, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

Ryan McCusker, 36, wrestled the doorman to the ground where he repeatedly punched him. His brother Thomas, 33, fought with a second doorman while "bouncing around like a boxer."

Jonathan Taylor, aged 36, aimed a kick at the first doorman's head but missed, then hurled a metal barrier which hit a bystander.

Simpson got up, threw punches at both doormen and attacked another member of the public before trying to pull Thomas away.

The court heard both doormen "used far more force than necessary” with one of them wielding an empty bottle as a weapon. Simpson was left with a fractured sternum.

Both brothers and Simpson have multiple convictions for violence while Taylor is of previous good character.

On Thursday, Judge Steven Coupland said Ryan is awaiting sentence for punching someone who was minding their own business last year, but noted his difficult start in life and remorse. He deferred sentence for five months to see if he can behave himself.

Thomas was under investigation for burglary at the time but he has stayed out of trouble for three years and done his best to reduce his boozing.

He received a suspended prison sentence, with 150 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days and a 60-day alcohol abstinence monitoring programme.

The court heard Simpson’s drinking deteriorated after his son suffered a "catastrophic medical condition" and he was ashamed when he saw the CCTV of the brawl.

He received eight months, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

Taylor, was “sucked into something that his mates started”, the judge said, noting his remorse and efforts to reduce his drinking.

He received an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 50 hours of unpaid work.