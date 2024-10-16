'Heartbreak' as Retford dad dies four weeks after cancer diagnosis
Ashley Kent, 32, leaves behind his two-year-old son and his eight-month pregnant girlfriend, Zoe.
The 32-year-old was diagnosed with cancer and passed away just four weeks later.
Ashley and his ‘heartbroken’ girlfriend, Zoe, were at the stage of planning for the future and, like many people in their early thirties, did not anticipate having to face this kind of situation.
Zoe is expected to give birth on October 19 and will then attend Ashley's funeral six days later.
Due to the unprecedented situation, a fundraising page has been launched for Zoe to help her care for her two children following Ashley's death.
More than £3,000 has been raised out of the £7,000 target, with readers able to visit and support the GoFundMe campaign at gofund.me/0611c273.
More than 30 people have made a donation in just over four days.
Hollie Davis is the fundraising organiser and a family friend of Ashley and Zoe.
She said: “If anybody can donate anything, big or small, it would be hugely appreciated.
“Rest in Peace Ash, forever 32.”
Hollie added: “Zoe has to contend without Ashley's wage coming in and won't be able to pay the bills, which is what we are asking for help with, so please help Zoe focus on raising her two beautiful babies, without having to worry about finances.”
