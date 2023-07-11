The event will take place in the Market Square between 10am and 2pm on Sunday July 6, with more than 40 organisations set to attend, say organisers.

The event will be opened by Deputy Chair of Bassetlaw District Council, Gill Freeman, and Mayor of Retford, Dan Henderson, accompanied by Deputy Mayor of Retford, David Naylor.

There will be children’s activities including a free hula-hoop and circus skills workshop by The Joker Entertainment from 10am to 2pm; free face-painting by Kether from 11am to 1pm and free Super Heroes training from Debutots between 12noon and 2pm.

Staples Dance Academy performing at last year's event

There will be performances from Staples Dance Academy, The Performance Hub Theatre School, Retford Ukulele Group and Let’s Sing, while the Rattlejag Morris group will be dancing and DJ Sam will be providing the sounds and announcements throughout the event.

There will be a spin class and exercises from My Gym; ABL Health will be there with their juice bike, and BPL will offer accurate measurements with their Tanita scales, seated exercise, and yoga demonstrations.

Owning Fitness will demonstrate exercises, East Retford Rugby Union Football Club (Juniors) will provide some activities, and Walx Sherwood and Bassetlaw Netball will talk about the opportunities for exercise.

The NHS Primary Care Network will be offering health checks and advice and a range of health professionals and support groups will be available including: Achieve Health, Bassetlaw Action Centre, Bassetlaw District Council, BCVS, Compassionate Therapy, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust Tri-Health, Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw, Girlguiding, Hazelwood Counselling, Matter of Life (Claudia Vickers), Military Veterans, MIND, Modern Green Naturals, Ordsall Church, Parkgate Mobility, Peter Rixham (Osteopath), Retford Youth Centre, Specsavers, Talkzone, and The Oasis Centre.

The First Responders will also demonstrate CPR and talk about first aid.

On Saturday July 15, Retford Big Market Day will take place on Retford Market Square when there will be the return of Hathersage Brass Band and Guiding Sparks Circus will be running a circus skills workshop – all free and fun for all of the family!