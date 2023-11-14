Residents can have their say on how council houses are allocated in Bassetlaw as part of a consultation process.

Bassetlaw District Council is currently consulting on proposed changes to its Choice Based Lettings and Allocations Policy and is reminding tenants and residents to give their views.

The new policy is designed to improve the way that the Council allocates its housing stock to those in need and reduce the number of empty properties.

The new policy will also assist help reduce homelessness.

Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates said; “This is an important consultation as the proposed changes to our policy will directly affect people who are on our housing waiting list, both now and in the future.

“We have already written to current tenants, as well as all of the people who are on our current housing waiting list, inviting them to be part of the consultation, so that we can hear from as many people as possible.”

The consultation was launched on Monday October 16 and you can have your say, as well as viewing the current policy and proposed changes, by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/AllocationsConsultation

There is also an opportunity to pop into one of the Council’s drop-in consultation events to discuss any queries you may have with the Housing Team.

Full details of the events are available from the Council’s website: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/council-housing/find-a-home/allocations-policy-consultation/allocations-policy-consultation-and-events/

Paper copies of the consultation form are available by request from the Council’s Customer Services Team. To request a form, call 01909 533 533, or email [email protected]