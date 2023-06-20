Haulage company vehicle from near Worksop wins national HGV ‘beauty contest’

Munson Transport Limited vehicle wins The MAN Truck Champion of Great Britain title

Munson Transport Limited had the best looking truck in Great Britain as voted in the MAN Truck Champion Competition.

Heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer MAN Trucks launched the beauty contest to celebrate the creativity and individuality of truck customisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The firm who beat off competition from hundreds of other entries in the country will now go on to the next round of voting up against the best in Europe. The top five will then go to Munich and take part in the MAN Technology Show – a huge event in the HGV automobile world.

The team at Munson Transport Limited celebrate the victory at the MAN Truck Champion

Speaking about the victory James Munson, Managing Director of the family-run firm said: “We just couldn’t believe it, we were absolutely over the moon. It’s been a tough year business wise so something like this makes it all worthwhile.

"We designed this vehicle to celebrate my father Jim’s retirement so it’s extra special. We are a real family run company and I come to work everyday to make my dad proud so to see his reaction was very special. He doesn’t give a lot away but he was over the moon. For this to happen in our 30th year of business was also pretty special.

"I think that the added extras on the styling side and the unique Munson logo, and simplicity of the overall look made it stand alone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team are now urging residents to support them in the voting to allow them to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The voting stage is still live and will be ending this week, with the winner announced on Sunday June 25 and the show taking part on July 7 and 8 in Munich.

"It’s insane that we have made it this far, we didn’t expect it but it just shows that hard work pays off. We would obviously love to make it to the next stage and would really appreciate everyone getting behind us and voting.”

To vote click here