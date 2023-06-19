Organisers are looking for the best varied talent that Worksop has to offer, ranging from singers to dancers to comedians to magicians and anything else that they haven’t seen before, to perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel in November.

There are no age restrictions to take part and wannabe finalists should email [email protected] with their full name, age, talent and contact number. They will then be invited to an audition later this summer.

Worksop’s Got Talent, is returning for a seventh year on Friday, November 10 at North Notts Arena.

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Worksop’s Got Talent continues to grow each year and I’m so excited to be bringing the show back for an incredible 7th year! If you want to showcase your talent in front of your hometown, whilst supporting a fantastic charity, then please get in touch as I would love to hear from you!”

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views & even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £105,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning 7 awards, selling out 6 times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace & the House of Commons. Celebrity judges take to their seats year after year & this year’s line-up is set to be the best one yet, with further announcements to follow.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy, Coronation Street stars, Kym Marsh & James Burrows, Emmerdale actor, Dean Andrews, S Club 7 legend, Jo O’Meara, Sheffield Wednesday footballer, Liam Palmer, various Love Island stars and many more.

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, from audition details to celebrity announcements, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok & YouTube.