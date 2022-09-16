While the first Harworth and Bircotes Pride event is expected to start small, people are being urged to show their support and bring flags and don outfits of all colours for a parade and picnic.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 24, from 1pm, with revellers meeting at Snipe Park before the parade.

The parade will begin at 2pm and follow the route of Waterslack Road, Scrooby Road, Grosvenor Road, East Street, Bawtry Road, before ending at Tommy Simpson Field at about 3pm.

Reverend Nicky Skipworth, vicar at All Saints' Church, is part of a committee bringing Pride to Harworth and Bircotes.

From there, attendees are invited to enjoy a bring-your-own picnic gathering until 6pm.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith and councillors are expected to attend, alongside representatives from Nottinghamshire Police and Harworth Fire Station.

The event is being organised by a team of locall residents, including Coun Lynne Schuller, Bassetlaw District Council member for Harworth, and the Reverend Nicky Skipworth, vicar at All Saints’ Church, covering Harworth, Bircotes, Styrrup and Hesley.

All Saints’ Church joined the national organisation Inclusive Church last year and Mrs Skipworth has since been looking for ways to increase how Christians ‘kindle love and respect’ for members of the LGBT+ community.

In May 2021, Mrs Skipworth had also found herself in conversation with the late Paul Martin, former owner of Faibel Rose Tattoo in Harworth, while he pierced her ear.

He said he was keen to launch a Pride event, but sadly died just five months later from Covid, aged just 38, leaving behind his partner and their three daughters.

Mrs Skipworth said his death made her feel ‘even more strongly’ that the time was right to set up Harworth and Bircotes Pride.

She said: “I know he’d be at the front of the Pride walk, probably waving a big lime rainbow or green flag, his favourite colour.

“This town has much to be proud of, but we also want to play our part in making it a safer and joyful place for individuals, couples and families of all kinds.

“It is essential to speak out against hatred. As a community, we need one another more than ever.