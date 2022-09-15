Worksop cinema to live stream Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral free of charge
Savoy Cinema in Worksop will be opening their doors on Monday for mourners to watch Her Majesty's funeral.
Savoy Cinema, on Bridge Street, will be screening a live broadcast of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, from 10am, on Monday, September 19.
Seats will be free of charge, and guests will be offered complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits.
The cinema will be closed for the rest of the day in respect of the Queen’s funeral bank holiday, with their film schedule resuming on September 20.