News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Grieving woman slams 'inhumane' council as she faces eviction from home near Worksop after boyfriend's death

A grieving woman says she is facing homelessness just months after losing her boyfriend, as she pleads with the council to reconsider its eviction notice.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:29 BST

Everleigh Frame lives in a council property in Ollerton, which she shared with her boyfriend, Devon Singleton, until his death in May 2023.

She said Devon, aged 28, had succeeded the tenancy from his mother Natalie, who died from cancer in 2019.

However, Everleigh said, within a month of Devon’s death, Newark & Sherwood Council began proceedings to evict her, despite her “providing proof” of the house being her home since March 2022.

Devon Singleton and Everleigh Frame.Devon Singleton and Everleigh Frame.
Devon Singleton and Everleigh Frame.
Most Popular

Declining to comment on an individual case, the council said it would support anyone facing homelessness.

Everleigh, aged 23, said: “I feel, given my circumstances, the grief and trauma I am dealing with, to force me out of this home is disgusting.

“This is the home Devon and I have made a life in, all our memories.

"For them to expect me to easily move, to go through all of Devon's belongings, it is immoral and inhumane.

“I am trying to grieve, to piece my life back together. However this is extremely difficult and overwhelming, especially when I do not have the security of a roof over my head and all my time is spent making phone calls, pleading with the council.”

Everleigh said she has faced months of uncertainty followed by the council issuing her a two-week eviction notice for Wednesday, August 9.

She said: “The council is evicting me on the grounds a tenancy can only be succeeded once.

“However, when I've suggested starting a new tenancy they said, because this is a two bedroom house, I will not qualify for it, even though Devon and I have lived here for more than a year together.”

Read More
Police officers taking part in gruelling bike ride in memory of fallen colleague...

Everleigh said she was offered homelessness duty by a council worker, where the council would work to provide alternative accommodation, but was also told was not guaranteed a house.

She said: “To be forcibly evicted from our home, with no guarantee of alternative accommodation, I am quite literally losing everything I have.”

Everleigh said she also provided the council with letters from her doctor and a bereavement charity about her “vulnerable” mental state, but said both were disregarded as the eviction still stands.

The council said it would support anyone facing homelessness.

Coun Lee Brazier, portfolio holder for housing, said: “We will always help any person with advice and appropriate housing support, based on their individual circumstances, and will always offer appropriate advice and guidance to enable access to accommodation.

“While we cannot provide more information in relation to any individual, I would like to ensure all residents know we are here to help.

“Finding yourself with nowhere to live or at risk of being made homeless can be both frightening and stressful.

“We have services to provide advice, assistance and housing support with the level of support provided dependent on individual circumstances.

“Support can range from working with an individual to extend access to existing accommodation and making referrals to partner agencies who can provide more specific support.

“Helping with access to the private rented sector or help with deposits and bonds to secure accommodation, as well as providing an individual with accommodation.”

Related topics:DevonWorksop