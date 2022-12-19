Green light to demolish Worksop town centre medical centre and replace with state-of-the-art new facility

An application to council planners, made by Bassetlaw District Council, will see the demolition of the existing Newgate Street Medical Centre and replaced with a much bigger facility, to include 24 consultation rooms and three treatment rooms.

A design and access statement states: “The existing building is overcrowded, and due to its age, there are design, accessibility, and patient flow issues, as well as a limited shelf life to the building.

‘Clasp’ buildings were designed in the 1950’s as prefabricated buildings to rebuild urgently required facilities such as schools and medical centres quickly.

The Newgate Street Medical Centre

"They were cost effective but had a limited design life. Issues are compounded by a substantial number of known general condition and backlog maintenance

problems. Addressing these deficiencies is complicated by matters such as the necessary removal or encapsulation of asbestos-containing materials known to

exist within the fabric of the structure.

"Presently, there is a critical need to provide accommodation that meets current standards for the care and treatment of patients. Options have been considered to link the existing property to a new build extension, however this has been ruled out.

“As a result, the defined brief is to create a new standalone medical centre.”

The medical centre, next to Worksop’s Savoy Cinema, is also bordered by an area of derelict land which contains a disused and largely collapsed former public toilet and a sub station, which is set to be relocated elsewhere in the area.

The statement continues: "The site is deemed to be sustainable by virtue of its surrounding local amenities.

“The site lies in the center of the Worksop, which offers a variety of cafes and retail amenities. The development site has good access to public transport with bus

stops and the train station within walking distance of the site.”

The application was granted with conditions by planners at Bassetlaw District Council, including that work must commence within three years.