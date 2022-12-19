Seventy-one-year-old Pauline Askew was involved in a collision with a car in London Road, Retford, at around 10.15am on December 14.

Pauline, of Newtown, Retford, was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by air ambulance but sadly died the following day.

Her family said Pauline had died peacefully in hospital.

In a statement, family members said: “We would like to say thank you to all the kind people who helped at the scene.

“We would also like to say how amazing the hospital nurses have been over the last few days. The care, love and kindness Pauline and ourselves received is something we will never forget.

“Pauline was a wonderful lady and she will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Pauline’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances is something we know has a huge impact on families and we are ensuring specialist officers continue to work with the family and offer them support.

“We continue to investigate the incident thoroughly and conduct enquiries.”

Police are still asking anyone with information on the incident to get in touch.

