Officers were alerted to the incident by the fire service after they spotted a car flipped on Doncaster Road, in Carlton in Lindrick, shortly after 7pm on December 11.

An investigation led them to arrest a man only minutes after getting to the scene.

Advertisement

A 34-year-old man, from Carlton In Lindrick, has since been charged with drink driving, and failure to stop after a road accident.

A car was found flipped on its side on Doncaster Road, in Carlton in Lindrick, on December 11.

He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 4, 2023.

Advertisement

PC Haddon Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving while under the influence of alcohol is incredibly dangerous, you are not only placing yourself at a greater risk of harm but any passengers, other road users, and anyone walking close by.

“Drink and drug driving can have utterly devastating consequences for everyone involved and their friends and families and wider circles.

Advertisement

“That split decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle can change multiple people’s lives forever and I want to again reiterate the dangers surrounding that decision.

“Add bad weather to the equation and the severity of the decision becomes so much greater.

Advertisement