Toby Ridley, who was local to the area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service after being found with serious injuries.

Formal identification has taken place and Toby’s family have been made aware. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Toby Ridley was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene in Whitwell.

An investigation into the circumstances of Toby’s death is ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Toby the night before on Friday, December 9, or in the early hours of Saturday.

They are also still appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the local area between midnight and 6.30am on Saturday, December 10.

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances of the death continue.

At this stage, it is believed this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 22*721853: facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact; use the online contact form on derbyshire.police.uk/, or by calling 101.

