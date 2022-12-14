Police name 26-year-old man found dead in Whitwell alleyway as investigation into death continues
A man found dead in an alleyway in Whitwell on Saturday has been named by police as 26-year-old Toby Ridley.
Officers were called to an alleyway between Station Road and Butt Hill just before 6am on Saturday, December 10.
Toby Ridley, who was local to the area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service after being found with serious injuries.
Formal identification has taken place and Toby’s family have been made aware. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the family are being supported by specially trained officers.
An investigation into the circumstances of Toby’s death is ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Toby the night before on Friday, December 9, or in the early hours of Saturday.
They are also still appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the local area between midnight and 6.30am on Saturday, December 10.
A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances of the death continue.
At this stage, it is believed this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 22*721853: facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact; use the online contact form on derbyshire.police.uk/, or by calling 101.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.